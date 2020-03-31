Man Group plc Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,055 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

LUV opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

