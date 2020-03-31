Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.45% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.