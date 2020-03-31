Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,209 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 132,673 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,969.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 336,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 319,811 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

