Man Group plc Boosts Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,259 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

