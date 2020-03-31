Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Sabre worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

