Man Group plc Acquires 90,630 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Man Group plc lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.46% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 765,852 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

SEAS stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

