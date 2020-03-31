Man Group plc Acquires 73,455 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,455 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

