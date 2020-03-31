Man Group plc Acquires 7,338 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.33% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRL opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.15. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.