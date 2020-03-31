Man Group plc Acquires 692,681 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5,411.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,681 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

