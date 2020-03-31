Man Group plc Acquires 55,859 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 298.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,859 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 2,764.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,813 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.22.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

