Man Group plc Acquires 19,162 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

