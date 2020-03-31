Man Group plc Acquires 181,574 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Man Group plc lifted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 408.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,574 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of FLIR Systems worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after buying an additional 150,350 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after buying an additional 132,616 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $6,600,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $6,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

