Man Group plc Acquires 138,514 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,800 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,514 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.29% of Tripadvisor worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $3,868,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRIP opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

