Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

NYSE MMP opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

