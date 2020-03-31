Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luther Burbank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBC. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $503.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.