Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.25.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lucara Diamond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 million and a PE ratio of 14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.76.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eira Margaret Thomas acquired 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,324.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,298,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,314,958.60.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

