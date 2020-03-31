LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $55.15 on Friday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $90,317,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

