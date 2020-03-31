Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LWI stock opened at GBX 935.80 ($12.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lowland Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 14.14 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,489.65 ($19.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,234.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,321.61. The firm has a market cap of $696.51 million and a P/E ratio of -13.80.

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

