LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 41.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

