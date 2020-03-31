Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LTHM. ValuEngine cut Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Livent from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.32.

NYSE LTHM opened at $5.23 on Friday. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Livent by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

