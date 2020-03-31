Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LNR opened at C$28.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$53.41.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 6.3378393 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 93,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,499,054.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,497,163.58. Also, Director Mark Stoddart bought 133,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,076,382.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,399,980.46. Insiders bought 321,016 shares of company stock worth $14,909,240 in the last 90 days.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

