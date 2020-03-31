Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Also, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $328,600 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.