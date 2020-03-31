Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Up 22.1% in March

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 27th total of 419,500 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.16.

BATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $64,720.00. Insiders purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $129,692 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,747,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

