Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $17.86 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $143.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

In related news, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $119,585.35. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800 in the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

