Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.60. Learning Tree International shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,138 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

About Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

