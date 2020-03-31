Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,498 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,807 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 292,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after purchasing an additional 813,346 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

