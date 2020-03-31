Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.53 ($68.06).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €36.36 ($42.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

