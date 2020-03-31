Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.