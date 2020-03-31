Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 24,668 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTF. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.