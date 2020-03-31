Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Okta by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 556.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

