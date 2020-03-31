Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Fidelity Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.