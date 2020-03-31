Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,677 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.97. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

