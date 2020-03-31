Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 17,237 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $6,378,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $13,844,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

