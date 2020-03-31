Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMT opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

