Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

