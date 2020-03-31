Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after buying an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,048,462,000 after purchasing an additional 328,889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,923,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after purchasing an additional 839,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

