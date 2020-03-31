Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

