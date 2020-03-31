Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,718 Shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 5.22% of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF alerts:

DWAQ stock opened at $137.32 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.93.

PowerShares Dynamic OTC Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic OTC Intellidex Index (Index). The Index consists of the United States stocks from each sector identified as having the greatest capital appreciation pursuant to Amex Intellidex Methodology. The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.