Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,421 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.