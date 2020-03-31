Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

