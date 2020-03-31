Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,035 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

