Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 22,685 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.78.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

