KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$9.90 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 million and a PE ratio of -14.47.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36). As a group, analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, Director David A. Spraley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,416.60.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

