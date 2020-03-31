Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.22 ($52.58).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

