Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KOD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

In other news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,971.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 426,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,845,032 and sold 14,950 shares valued at $661,670.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,593,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,768,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,409 shares during the period.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

