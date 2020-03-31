Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Kforce worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

