KeyCorp Lowers Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $200.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.96.

NYSE:MCD opened at $168.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.72 and its 200 day moving average is $199.93. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,080,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

