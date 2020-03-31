KeyCorp Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $50.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $40.27 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.