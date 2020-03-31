KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,311,000 after acquiring an additional 677,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,006,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

