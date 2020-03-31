KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

